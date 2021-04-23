South Delhi DM Issues List of Hunger Relief Centres for Daily Wagers

New Delhi: The South Delhi district administration on Friday issued a list of hunger relief centres and a helpline number for daily wagers and migrant labourers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The district administration, in a notice, said the daily wage earners and migrant labourers can avail the food service between 12 noon and 2 pm, and between 6 pm and 8 pm at designated locations.

The hunger relief centres have been established at MCD Primary School, near Banjara School, behind RPS Colony; G-1048, Green Park; Chhatarpur Dharsmshala near Chhatarpur temple; Asthal Mandir, Sangam Vihar; SDMC School, Aya Nagar; MCD School, Dr Ambedkar Nagar Sector 2; and Apna Centre, Mandi village. “A helpline number 8595730043 has been started which will be operated from the office of the South Delhi District Magistrate. Help can be availed any time by calling on this number," the notice read.

It, however, added that everyone should ensure social distancing and wear masks as they step out to avail the food services being provided at the seven hunger relief centres.

