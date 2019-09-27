South Delhi Municipal Body Flags Off Auto-rickshaws for Dengue Awareness

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation flagged off 52 auto-rickshaws equipped with public announcement systems, which will be used to disseminate messages on the prevention of mosquito-breeding in neighbourhoods.

The messages would be read out in Hindi to help reach the local population. These autos will also help in reaching far-flung areas, unauthorised areas such as Sangam Vihar, slums like Rangpuri, and villages in Mehrauli and Badarpur, SDMC officers said.

The autos will spread messages on the ways to prevent mosquito-breeding and biting. An anti-malaria staff of the corporation will also travel in the auto, who will help in distributing handbills and templates to people.

These measures seem crucial at a time when vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya have seen a spurt in the last one week in Delhi due to the rains.

A weekly report, prepared by SDMC on behalf of the entire city, reported 304 cases of malaria this year till September 23, along with 217 cases of dengue and 74 cases of chikungunya. While there has been a decline in number of malaraia and chikungunya cases, the number of dengues cases has gone up, compared to last year. In 2018, there were 256 cases of malaria, 343 cases of dengue and 68 cases of chikungunya reported till September 23.

Bhupinder Gupta, chairman of SDMC standing committee, said, “People will be told to ensure there is no mosquito-breeding in their overhead tanks and containers such as buckets, mugs, cups, coconut shells, etc. The anti-malaria staff will inform them that no trash should be amassed on roofs and premises.”

South mayor Sunita Kangra, also said, “There is no treatment for dengue and chikungunya and so we must bring in a behavioural change in ourselves. The autos were flagged off from Civic Centre, the municipal headquarters, and travel to all 104 wards under us.”

These autos will move around the city till October 31.

