South Delhi Municipal Body Report Shows Rise in Malaria Cases

Despite a series of efforts to check the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the national capital, South Delhi has reported a drastic increase in the number of dengue and malaria cases.

Last week, as many as 177 cases of dengue fever were reported in the city, as revealed by a report by South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

There has been a respite for health officials, as the total number of dengue fever cases continue to remain lower when compared to last year. However, the cause of the worry is the number of cases reported this month. Surprisingly, the numbers of dengue cases are the highest in October this year.

Not just dengue, there are other mosquito-borne diseases that have caused equal worry to the city residents as well as health officials. Talking about malaria, caused by plasmodium parasite, transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes, the numbers have seen a sudden rise, The Hindu reported.

The total number of malaria cases reported this year in the city of Delhi has touched the figure of 535. Alarmingly, this number is the highest compared to the number of cases at the same time in the last five years.

In the last week only, a total of 76 cases of malaria were reported in the city. The data collected by south civic body shows that the number of malaria cases in September this year stands at 214. Surprisingly, this is the highest in any single month in the last five years.

For Chikungunya, another mosquito-borne disease, the number has remained relatively low, with only five cases reported last week. However, throughout the year, a total of 123 such cases have been reported so far.

