GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2018: 166 Teacher (Nursery) Posts, Apply before 14th August 2018

Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM at mcdonline.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 2, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2018: 166 Teacher (Nursery) Posts, Apply before 14th August 2018
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SDMC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 166 vacancies for the post of Teacher (Nursery) has begun on the official website of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi - mcdonline.gov.in. SDMC aims to engage eligible female candidates on contractual basis in the schools of South DMC. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:


How to apply for SDMC Recruitment 2018 for Teacher (Nursery) Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mcdonline.gov.in/tri/sdmc_mcdportal/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Jobs@SDMC’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Job Profile-Teacher Nursery South Delhi Municipal Corporation’
Step 4 – Fill the form with required details and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download the form and take a printout for future reference


Direct Link - http://111.93.49.24/recruitment/control/applyApplication?jobRequisitionId=11040&officeId=10329
SDMC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Teachers (Nursery) Posts: 116
Unreserved – 84
SC – 25
ST – 12
OBC - 45

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Class 12th passed Certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with minimum of 45% marks from a recognized Board or Institution.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:

Official Advertisement:
http://111.93.49.24/recruitment/control/viewrecruitmentlist?nameOfPost=11264_TEACHER%20(NURSERY)&payScaleId=10061&jobRequisitionId=11040

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on the last date of receiving online application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of verification of documents.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 1st August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 14th August 2018
Tentative list for Short-listed candidates – 27th August - 29th August 2018


The tentative date for verification of documents – 7th September - 11th September 2018


The tentative date for notification of selected candidates – 14th September - 24th September 2018


Issuance of Engagement Letter by Zonal DDEs/ ADEs – 25th September – 26th September 2018


Reporting for joining in the schools – 27th September – 30th September 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...