South Delhi Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2018: 166 Teacher (Nursery) Posts, Apply before 14th August 2018

SDMC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 166 vacancies for the post of Teacher (Nursery) has begun on the official website of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi - mcdonline.gov.in . SDMC aims to engage eligible female candidates on contractual basis in the schools of South DMC. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mcdonline.gov.in/tri/sdmc_mcdportal/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Jobs@SDMC’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Job Profile-Teacher Nursery South Delhi Municipal Corporation’Step 4 – Fill the form with required details and click on SubmitStep 5 – Download the form and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://111.93.49.24/recruitment/control/applyApplication?jobRequisitionId=11040&officeId=10329 SDMC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Teachers (Nursery) Posts: 116Unreserved – 84SC – 25ST – 12OBC - 45The applicant must possess Class 12th passed Certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with minimum of 45% marks from a recognized Board or Institution.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:http://111.93.49.24/recruitment/control/viewrecruitmentlist?nameOfPost=11264_TEACHER%20(NURSERY)&payScaleId=10061&jobRequisitionId=11040Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on the last date of receiving online application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of verification of documents.Start date of submission of online application – 1st August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 14th August 2018Tentative list for Short-listed candidates – 27th August - 29th August 2018The tentative date for verification of documents – 7th September - 11th September 2018The tentative date for notification of selected candidates – 14th September - 24th September 2018Issuance of Engagement Letter by Zonal DDEs/ ADEs – 25th September – 26th September 2018Reporting for joining in the schools – 27th September – 30th September 2018