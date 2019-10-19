South Delhi Residents to Soon Get Birth, Death Certificates Online Without a Charge
Picture for representation
South Delhi residents will soon be able to get birth and death certificates online without paying any fee. However, residents will be charged a nominal fee for the facility through Citizen Service Bureaus (CSB).
The proposal by the commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Gyanesh Bharti argues that the charges or the fee discourages people from generating certificates online as not everyone have access to online payment modes, The Times of India reported.
The proposal reads that around 70 percent of people still visit CSBs to get birth and death certificates. It also mentioned that soon adding the name and correction facility would be made available through modification in software.
The report added that the proposal is expected to be approved in the next House meeting as councilors have already passed private member resolutions on the similar lines.
So far this year, 62,000 birth certificates have been issued online against 1.45 lakh generated through CSBs, TOI report said, adding that in 2018, 73,000 birth certificates were generated online against over 2 lakh through CSBs.
People residing in Delhi will receive the first copy of both the birth and death certificates on their doorstep. The Citizen Service Bureaus won’t charge anything for the same. However, Rs 21 will be charged for the subsequent certificate copies.
The report further stated that if the name of the baby is added after one year of birth, the authorities will charge Rs 31.
Similarly, Rs 11 is charged for generation of death certificate. According to the report, the corporation's deliberative and executive wings want to remove the application charges. East Delhi Municipal Corporation had already initiated the first free copy scheme, it said.
