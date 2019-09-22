South Delhi Woman & Her Friends Molested by Group of Men at Resto Bar

New Delhi: A woman and her two friends were allegedly molested by a group of men at a resto bar in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday around 10.30 pm, they said.

The case came to light when the woman narrated the incident on her Facebook. She alleged that the men made obscene gestures and harassed her after she objected to the man putting his arm on her chair.

"Two men sat behind our table and one of them rested his arm on my chair. I moved my chair as his arm was very close to her head.

"At doing this the other man sitting with him pushed my chair very aggressively, to which I went flying ahead," the woman said in the post.

As soon as the women got up to confront them, the men allegedly shouted at them and also made obscene gestures. It was after the intervention of the manager that the men were sent to the first floor of the resto bar.

However, the woman in her social media post said the men returned within five minutes and took a seat near them. “They acted arrogantly. This went on for 25 minutes,” the woman said in her post.

“When my friend was taking a picture, he cheekily pouted & blew kissers in the air stating to say to take it like that. Sitting as comfortably as one sits in ones’ own lounge,” she further said.

The men left after the women called the cops.

Police said a case has been registered under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

CCTV footage from the resto bar has been obtained to ascertain the identity of those involved, the police said, adding efforts are being made to nab them.