South Delhi Woman & Her Friends Molested by Group of Men at Resto Bar
The case came to light when the woman narrated the incident on her Facebook. She alleged that the men made obscene gestures and harassed her after she objected to the man putting his arm on her chair.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A woman and her two friends were allegedly molested by a group of men at a resto bar in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday around 10.30 pm, they said.
The case came to light when the woman narrated the incident on her Facebook. She alleged that the men made obscene gestures and harassed her after she objected to the man putting his arm on her chair.
"Two men sat behind our table and one of them rested his arm on my chair. I moved my chair as his arm was very close to her head.
"At doing this the other man sitting with him pushed my chair very aggressively, to which I went flying ahead," the woman said in the post.
As soon as the women got up to confront them, the men allegedly shouted at them and also made obscene gestures. It was after the intervention of the manager that the men were sent to the first floor of the resto bar.
However, the woman in her social media post said the men returned within five minutes and took a seat near them. “They acted arrogantly. This went on for 25 minutes,” the woman said in her post.
“When my friend was taking a picture, he cheekily pouted & blew kissers in the air stating to say to take it like that. Sitting as comfortably as one sits in ones’ own lounge,” she further said.
The men left after the women called the cops.
Police said a case has been registered under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
CCTV footage from the resto bar has been obtained to ascertain the identity of those involved, the police said, adding efforts are being made to nab them.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes