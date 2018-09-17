GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018 Closing Today for 329 ALP, Technician & JE Posts, Apply Now

Contributor Content

Updated:September 17, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 329 GDCE vacancies for the post of ALP & Technician (Group ‘A’), Junior Engineer (Group ‘B’), NTPC Graduates and other Technician groups via General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) is scheduled to close today i.e.

17th September 2018 on the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR), Bilaspur - secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the same by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018 for Level 1 & Level 2 Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘RRC Bilaspur’ from the dropdown menu given under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION FOR GDCE’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Enter details like Employee code or PF number (11 digit) printed on the pay slip, date of birth and select qualification from the drop down
Step 6 – Click on Continue
Step 7 – Registration number will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill in the details and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://103.229.25.252:8080/RRCBSP_1_2018/EmpDetails.aspx

Direct Link for Login - http://103.229.25.252:8080/RRCBSP_1_2018/nLogin.aspx

SECR Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 329
Group ‘A’ (ALP & Technician Group) - 212
Group ‘B’ (Junior Engineer) - 32
Others (Technician) - 7
NTPC - 78

Official Advertisement:

http://www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in//downloadfile_2.jsp?filename=1534254762537-GDCE%202018%20Eng.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT), Aptitude Test, Typing/Skill Test (as applicable) and Document Verification.


