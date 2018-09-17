South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018 Closing Today for 329 ALP, Technician & JE Posts, Apply Now

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 329 GDCE vacancies for the post of ALP & Technician (Group ‘A’), Junior Engineer (Group ‘B’), NTPC Graduates and other Technician groups via General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) is scheduled to close today i.e.17th September 2018 on the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR), Bilaspur - secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the same by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.secr.indianrailways.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘RRC Bilaspur’ from the dropdown menu given under ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION FOR GDCE’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Enter details like Employee code or PF number (11 digit) printed on the pay slip, date of birth and select qualification from the drop downStep 6 – Click on ContinueStep 7 – Registration number will generateStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill in the details and complete the application processStep 10 – Download the page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://103.229.25.252:8080/RRCBSP_1_2018/EmpDetails.aspxDirect Link for Login - http://103.229.25.252:8080/RRCBSP_1_2018/nLogin.aspxTotal Posts: 329Group ‘A’ (ALP & Technician Group) - 212Group ‘B’ (Junior Engineer) - 32Others (Technician) - 7NTPC - 78http://www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in//downloadfile_2.jsp?filename=1534254762537-GDCE%202018%20Eng.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT), Aptitude Test, Typing/Skill Test (as applicable) and Document Verification.