South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018 Closing Today for 329 ALP, Technician & JE Posts, Apply Now
17th September 2018 on the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR), Bilaspur - secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the same by following the instructions given below.
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 329 GDCE vacancies for the post of ALP & Technician (Group ‘A’), Junior Engineer (Group ‘B’), NTPC Graduates and other Technician groups via General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) is scheduled to close today i.e.
