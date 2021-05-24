South Eastern Railway Cancels More Trains Due to Cyclone Yaas; Check Full List Here

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced the cancellation of more trains as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Yaas. This is in addition to 119 trains announced earlier. Earlier, the East Coast Railway announced that it has cancelled 74 trains originating or terminating from Bhubaneswar and Puri. Western Railway had also announced cancellation of 7 trains on the Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan routes. Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas around May 26 noon. It is expected to bring in winds of 155-165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

ANI reported quoting NDRF DG SN Pradhan that Cyclone Yaas has developed into deep depression, it’s moving towards the Odisha coast on the conjunction of Odisha and West Bengal, and is likely to make landfall on May 26. In view of this, 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha.

The NDRF has directed its rescue teams to ensure that the country’s major medical oxygen generation plants based in Odisha and West Bengal are “running and alive" during Cyclone Yaas that is developing in the Bay of Bengal, a senior officer said on Monday.

Here’s list of cancelled trains:

02809 Mumbai CSMT - Howrah cancelled on May 25

02810 Howrah - Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 27

02101 Mumbai LTT - Howrah cancelled on May 25

02102 Howrah - Mumbai LTT cancelled on May 27

78009 Rupsa - Bhanjpur cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78010 Bhanjpur - Rupsa cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78011 Rupsa - Bhanjpur cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78012 Bhanjpur - Rupsa cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78013 Rupsa - Baripada cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78014 Bangriposi - Baripada cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78015 Baripada - Bangriposi cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78016 Baripada - Rupsa cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78017 Rupsa - Baripada cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78018 Bangriposi - Baripada cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78019 Baripada- Bangriposi cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

78020 Baripada - Rupsa cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

68005 Kharagpur - Tatanagar cancelled on May 25 and May 26

68006 Tatanagar - Kharagpur cancelled on May 25 and May 26

