South Eastern Railway Cancels Trains Between Delhi, Bhubaneswar; Increases Frequency on Hatia, Yesvantpur route

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced the extension of cancellation of special trains between New Delhi and Bhubaneswar this month. It has also decided to extend the frequency of Hatia-Yesvantpur Special from Weekly to Bi-weekly. Several India railways trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 in the country.

HERE’S A LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED BY SER:

02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 11, June 14, June 17 and June 18

02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 12, June 15, June 17 and June 19.

02825 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 16

02826 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 18

02855 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 12 and June 1

02856 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 13 and June 20

FOLLOWING TRAINS FREQUENCY HAVE BEEN INCREASED

02835 Hatia-Yesvantpur Special will now run on Tuesday and Sunday

02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia Special will now run on Thursday and Tuesday.

