South Eastern Railway Cancels Trains Between Delhi, Bhubaneswar; Increases Frequency on Hatia, Yesvantpur route

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced the extension of cancellation of special trains between New Delhi and Bhubaneswar this month. It has also decided to extend the frequency of Hatia-Yesvantpur Special from Weekly to Bi-weekly. Several India railways trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 in the country.
PASSENGERS TO NOTE::#RailParivar pic.twitter.com/OSx4Ngm1Z3— South Eastern Railway (@serailwaykol) June 5, 2021
HERE’S A LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED BY SER:
- 02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 11, June 14, June 17 and June 18
- 02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 12, June 15, June 17 and June 19.
- 02825 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 16
- 02826 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 18
- 02855 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 12 and June 1
- 02856 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 13 and June 20
FOLLOWING TRAINS FREQUENCY HAVE BEEN INCREASED
- 02835 Hatia-Yesvantpur Special will now run on Tuesday and Sunday
- 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia Special will now run on Thursday and Tuesday.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here