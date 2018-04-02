South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 24 Specialist & GDMO Posts, Walk in Interviews on April 10 and 11

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 24 vacancies for the Post of Specialist and General Duty (GDMO) has been released on the official website of South Eastern Railway—ser.indianrailways.gov.in. The South Eastern Railways will organise Walk-in Interviews for the recruitment process on 10th April 2018 and 11th April 2018 at 11:00AM on both the days. Interested candidates can check more details below.The applicants must reach at the below mentioned places:Office of The Medical Director; South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach: Kolkata 43 - 10 April at 11:00 AMOffice of The Chief Medical Superintendent; South Eastern Railway, Kharagpur, Dist.-Paschim Medinipur, W.B - 10 April at 11:00 AMOffice of The Chief Medical Superintendent; South Eastern Railway, Chakradharpur, Dist.-West Singbhum, Jharkhand - 11 April at 11:00 AMOffice of The Chief Medical Superintendent South Eastern Railway, Adra, Dist.- Purulia, W.B - 11 April at 11:00 AMMedicine- 4Anesthesia - 3Ophthalmology - 2Gynae & Obst. - 1Surgeon - 1Kharagpur division (including H/U) - 9Chakradharpur division (including sub-divisions and different Health Units - 3Adra division - 1Specialist - The applicant must possess MBBS with Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in the respective field of specialty.General Duty - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibilityThe age of the applicant should not exceed 50 years of age as on 1st January 2018.The pay scale of General Duty Medical Practitioners will be Rs 75,000.The pay scale of for Specialists for the1st Year will be Rs.95,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs 1,05,000