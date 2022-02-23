South-Eastern Railways Introduces Conway Night Falcon for Safety of Women Passengers

The South-Eastern Railways has taken a new measure to ensure the safety of women. The Southeast Railways is soon going to launch the Conway Night Falcon, a special team to be deployed every day from 8 pm to 12 am.

And that’s not it. A special number has been introduced for all the female passengers so that they can easily avail the benefits of the project. The number is 9002071726, and you can easily contact the Convoy Night Falcon by dialling this number.

The Chief RPF team will be deployed at Santragachi, Howrah, Mecheda, Uluberia, Panskura, Balichak, Medinipur and Kharagpur stations. Mr DB Kasar, Chief Security Commissioner, South Eastern Railway said that the final deployment routes will soon be decided.

RPF personnel involved in the security work will look after and supervise the condition of the coaches. They will also attend to any passenger in need of help. In such cases, all you have to do is ring up the special number. You can also share Google links on this number. If any female passenger is feeling unsafe, the RPF personnel will stay with her until she reaches her station. Around 12-14, RPF personnel will be deployed with passengers.

For the time being, this system has been introduced in the Howrah-Kharagpur and Howrah-Medinipur branches of the South Eastern Railway. In the coming days, it will be introduced in other branches as well. However, many questioned how the ones without smartphones use it or get help. According to the Railways, a team of lady RPF officers will be present at all the important stations.

