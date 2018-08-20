English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
South Eastern Railways Kolkata Recruitment 2018: 16 Sports Quota Posts, Apply before 19th September 2018
Vacancies against Sports Quota in various sports has begun on the official website of the South Eastern Railway, Kolkata.
South Eastern Railways Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 16 vacancies against Sports Quota (open advertisement) in various sports has begun on the official website of the South Eastern Railway, Kolkata - ser.indianrailways.gov.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 19th September 2018, 6:00 PM by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for SER Recruitment 2018 for Sports Quota Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ser.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Sports Quota Recruitment – 2018-19’ under ‘Employment Notification’ given under ‘News and updates’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Annexure 1 (Application Format)’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Railway Recruitment Cell, Bungalow No.12A, Garden Reach, Kolkata-700043 (Near BNR Central Hospital)’
Direct Link - http://www.ser.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1534152750522-Sports%20Quota%202018-19-Annexure-I-Application%20format.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen/ PWD/ Women/ Minorities and Economic backward classes Category – Rs.250
SER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 16
Archery (Women) - 2
Body Building (Men) - 1
Boxing (Men) - 1
Bridge (Men) - 1
Cricket (Men) - 1
Gymnastics (Men) - 1
Hockey (Women) - 2
Kabaddi (Men) - 1
Kabaddi (Women) - 2
Power Lifting (Women) - 2
Swimming (Men) - 1
Swimming (Men) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or its equivalent and must possess the eligibility requirement as given in the official advertisement:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.ser.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1534152693746-Sports%20Quota%202018-19-notification.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2019.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade pay of Rs.1900 or Rs.2000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in sports trials, interview and certificate verification.
Important Dates:
Start date of sending application form – 20th August 2018
Last date of sending application form – 19th September 2018, 6:00 PM
Last date for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahual & Spiti District and Pangi Sub division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshwadeep – 27th September 2018
