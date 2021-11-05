South-Eastern Railways to Operate 2 Festival Special Trains on Chhath Pooja

The South Eastern Railway has announced that it will operate two new festival special trains from Shalimar in Kolkata on the occasion of Chhath Pooja. The trains will halt at several stations in the state of Jharkhand. The decision will benefit the passengers of Jharkhand as a large number of people travel to their homes for the celebration of Chhath Puja.

The decision has been taken because of Chhath Mahaparv. It has been decided to operate two Festival Express trains for Patna and Lokmanya Tilak Terminal. Both trains will depart from Kolkata’s Shalimar Junction and will reach their destination via several stations in Jharkhand.

According to reports, the Shalimar-Patna Special train (08009) will start from 3rd, 5th & 7th November. This special train will depart from Shalimar Railway Station at 5:40 pm and will reach Patna Junction the next day in the afternoon. The Patna–Shalimar Special train (08010) will leave Patna at 3:15 pm and reach Shalimar at 9:10 am the next day. In return, this train will leave Patna on 4th, 6th and 8th November.

The Shalimar–LTT Special train will leave from Shalimar for Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on 3rd and 7th November. The train will leave Shalimar at 3:55 PM on 3rd & 7th November (02156) and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on 5th & 9th November. In return, this special train will leave from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal at 10 pm and will reach Shalimar at 11:35 pm on the third day.

Sources said that the railways have also increased coaches for the convenience of passengers in the Shalimar-Patna Festival Special Express train. The train will have five AC coaches — two AC-2 and 3 AC-3. Apart from this, the train will have 12 sleeper coaches.

The train will have 3 general coaches too. The train will go via Santragachi, Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Purulia and Bokaro stations of South Eastern Railway.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale especially in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Mahaparv will be celebrated from November 8 to 11.

