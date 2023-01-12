South India to Get Another Vande Bharat as PM Modi to Launch Train Between Telangana, Andhra on Jan 15

Marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of connecting every corner of the country with Vande Bharat trains, the Ministry of Railways is all set to launch another such train between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada on January 15.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also representing Secunderabad in Lok Sabha, tweeted that the Vande Bharat train, to be inaugurated at 10am on Sunday, will be a major boost to rail connectivity in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This will be the second Vande Bharat train for South India.

“A Sankranti gift to the People of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh! In a major boost to rail connectivity in both the states, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will virtually flag off the 8th Vande Bharat Train from Secunderabad Railway Station,” he said.

A Railway Board letter dated January 9, seen by News18, has directed the Integral Coach Factory to allocate one Vande Bharat train to the East Coast Railway. On Wednesday, an empty rake of the train had reached Visakhapatnam.

While the Railways is yet to announce the official details about the train, it is likely to travel between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. The train will cover the nearly 700-km distance between the two cities in about eight hours. This will be the fastest train between the two cities, saving nearly three hours.

More Vande Bharat trains in the pipeline?

The prime minister had promised that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains would connect every corner of the country.

The first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated in 2019 and so far, a total seven such trains have been launched. The train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will be the eighth such train.

When asked for official information from the ministry if more Vande Bharat will be coming in the next few months, or if there are any trail runs underway, a senior railway official said they have “no idea”.

However, it is important to note that as per the Railway Ministry documents seen by News18, at least 35 Vande Bharat rakes have been approved in the Coach Production Programme for the year 2022-23. Another 67 have been approved for 2023-24.

A look at Vande Bharat’s journey

With life returning to normal in the post-Covid-19 world, the Railways has also geared up in delivering Vande Bharat express with five such trains launched since September 30, 2022 — nearly one every month. Further, in December 2022, two Vande Bharats were launched.

Here’s a look at how Railways is expanding the reach of Vande Bharat:

February 15, 2019: The prime minister flagged off the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express from the New Delhi Railway Station.

October 3, 2019: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah flagged off the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express in New Delhi.

September 30, 2022: PM Modi flagged off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station.

October 13, 2022: PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh.

November 11, 2022: The prime minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

December 11, 2022: PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur from the Nagpur Railway Station

December 30, 2022: PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conferencing.​

