South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 60 Probationary Officers Post Before June 30 at ibpsonline.ibps.in

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2019 | The South Indian Bank is set to recruit as many as 60 Probationary Officers and has started the online registration process for the same on the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The South Indian Bank Recruitment notification for PO was posted on the South Indian Bank’s homepage southindianbank.com. Click here for the direct URL for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019 notification.

The last date to fill-in the South Indian Bank PO application form is June 30. The online test for South Indian Bank PO, South Indian Bank Probationary Officer Exam is scheduled for July 25. All important information pertaining to eligibility, application fee, form, and selection process are summarized here.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

1: Applicant should hold a regular graduation with minimum of 60% marks. Even round off marks (e.g. 59.99 % rounded off to 60 %) will not be accepted.

2: The CGPA score of candidate has to be equivalent of 60%.

3: Age of applicant should not to be more than 25 years. The SC/ST category candidate will get 5 years of age relaxation.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2019: Application Form

For the SC/ST category applicants, the application fee is Rs 200 and for all remaining categories it is Rs 800. The steps for filling the South Indian Bank PO 2019 Application form are given below-

Step 1: Visit southindianbank.com for getting the registration URL or click the direct URL.

Step 2: Clink on ‘new registration’ tab

Step 3: Complete the steps for registering and creating your account

Step 4: Enter the required details concerning the asked personal, educational details.

Step 5: Remit the applicable application fee as and upload the required documents, signature, left thumb impression/ hand written declaration

Step 6: Preview the application form and then do the final submission

Step 7: On your registered mail, application number will be shared informing the successful submission of the application form

Step 8: Take a printout for the future reference.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2019: Selection

The South Indian Bank will conduct online entrance test (July 25), Group Discussion and Personal Interview to shortlist candidates. The final selection will be based on consolidated score of candidate in all the rounds.