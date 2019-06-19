South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: Apply for 385 Clerk Posts Before June 30 at southindianbank.com
South Indian Bank has released application form for the recruitment of probationary clerk posts today on the official website southindianbank.com
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019 | The South India Bank is all set to recruit probationary clerks for as many as 385 post and had released official notification regarding South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019 on its website southindianbank.com.
The document can be read and downloaded by clicking on this URL. The registration process for applying to South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019 has started today (June 19) and entrance examination is scheduled for July 26.
Information important to be known by applicants in context of eligibility, application process, fee and dateline, and selection have been compiled here.
South Indian Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019: Eligibility
1: Applicants should have passed class 10, 12 with minimum of 60% marks. For marks in Grade/ CGPA should equal to 60% on conversion.
2: Those who are passing out of distance learning are disqualified to fill the South Indian Bank Clerk 2019 Application Form.
3: Age of applicants not to exceed 26 years as on 30 June 2019. However, SC/ST category applicants are provided 5 years of age relaxation.
South Indian Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019: Application Form
The application fee is Rs. 600 and Rs. 150 for general and SC/ST category applicants. The South Indian Bank Clerk 2019 application process is completely online and steps for the same is listed below:
Step 1: Visit southindianbank.com or ibpsonline.ibps.in
Step 2: Register and create your account
Step 3: enter the required details as asked in the subsequent steps
Step 4: Pay the application fee and upload the required documents, signature, left thumb impression/ hand written declaration
Step 5: Preview the application form and submit it by clicking on final submit button
Step 6: Check your registered mail for confirmation of application submission and take a printout.
The last day to fill-in The South Indian Bank Clerk 2019 application form is June 30.
South Indian Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019: Selection
Selection will be made on consolidate score of candidate in the entrance online exam and personal interview. Selected candidates will work on probation for 6 months from the date of joining the bank.
