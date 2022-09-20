Kashmir Gets Film Theatres: How ‘Paradise on Earth’ is Becoming the ‘Promised Land’ | The Other Firsts

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated a multipurpose cinema hall each in the Pulwama and Shopian districts.

For the first time since independence, film theatres have been opened in south Kashmir and Sinha called it a “historic day” for the union territory.

He also shared the government’s vision to establish similar multipurpose cinema halls in every district of the union territory under Mission Youth. Cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi will be inaugurated soon. On September 20, Inox is going to start in Srinagar.

Speaking at the inauguration event, he said, “Multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from a movie screening, infotainment, and skilling of youth. Cinema is a powerful creative medium that reflects the culture, values, and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries, and enables people to get a better understanding of each other’s culture.”

The many firsts in J&K, mainly after the abrogation of Article 370 and hence special status in 2019 to make it a union territory:

Highest single-arch railway bridge in the world: The ‘golden joint’ of the Chenab bridge was inaugurated in August. The railway bridge, which is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, has been constructed by Mumbai-based infrastructure major Afcons and is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project carried out by Northern Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

India's Unparalleled Engineering Feat! Watch the glimpses of the progress of the world's highest Railway Arch Bridge over Chenab River.#Infra4India pic.twitter.com/qqkq06rRjh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 5, 2022 Sports: At least 300 sports infrastructure projects are to be completed across 20 districts. For the first time, a sports policy has been adopted under the slogan of ‘Har Din Khel’ which will benefit around two million youth. Power: The Lt. Governor has inaugurated 20 power distribution projects at a cost of Rs 41 crore which would hugely increase the cold storage facilities in the valley. Tourism: To promote rural tourism, the government recently decided to bring several villages of Jammu Kashmir, such as Panzath Qazigund, on the tourism map. The decision to give these villages the status of tourism villages has been welcomed by the general public. Investment: The industries department has received investment proposals worth Rs 56,000 crore and the groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 38,080 crore was conducted in April this year. However, keeping in view the fragility of Kashmir’s ecosystem, the J&K administration is not encouraging high-pollution industrial units like cement factories, brick kilns, steel and iron plants, and stone-crushing units. Education: Seven new medical colleges have been initiated, four of which have already started functioning. From 500 MBBS seats in 2018-19 in medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has increased it to 1,100 in 2022. Green move: The government has taken steps to turn the entire Himalayan region green and revive the dying water bodies. To begin with, the Jammu and Kashmir administration approached the Centre to seek amendments to the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to include the provision of booking forest smugglers under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The UT administration has fixed a target of planting 1.5 crore saplings by the year-end to carry forward the ‘Green Revolution’. Development: The government has taken several steps for the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir including implementation of the Prime Minister Development Package, 2015, flagship programmes, the establishment of an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and IIM (Indian Institute of Management), two new AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and fast-tracking of infrastructure projects in roads, power, etc.

