South Korean Man Part of Modi Govt’s Skill Mission Gets ‘Leave India’ Notice

A South Korean national, working for PM’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana, has ‘illegally’ purchased land in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, nearly 30 km from the state capital. The expatriate has been served a notice to leave India by March 15.An Beuyng Kil, who worked in Chennai for some time, arrived in Lucknow a few years ago. Mesmerized by the culture of the country, he decided to stay back and start his business in the North Indian state. He obtained a Business Visa and in 2012, bought a piece of land in Ghungter area of Fathepur Tehsil under Barabanki district.The land was registered in the name of his firm, Juan Business Private Limited, which is also a registered property located in Indira Nagar area of the state capital.According to Baranaki superintendent of police, Beuyng got the property registered in his name after allegedly faking his nationality. However, the expat said that it was not his fault and the mistake in nationality was made by officials in Fatehpur Tehsil. He said that the blunder occurred because of the language problem.Beuyng claims that he had been running from pillar to post along with his Indian associate to rectify the error, but their efforts went in vain and he was soon served the notice.After the registration of the property, the South Korean national had spent his entire fortune to build a school. But had to halt his plans due to certain norms of the state board. Beuyng then decided to start training courses as a part of Skill India under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Kendra and fulfill his dream of imparting knowledge in India.The expat started training youngsters to become salesmen in retail sector, technicians for electronic home equipment and self-employed tailors. However, the error in registration began creating hurdles for him.“I am here to work for PM Modi’s and CM Yogi’s dream and I love training youngsters to make them independent. The main problem that I have faced everywhere is communication. I love India and the people here. How can anyone give me notice to leave India without knowing my side of the story? I have full faith in the Indian judiciary, and I hope to get a fair chance to present my case,” Beuyng told News18.He further said that he had met a lawyer along with his Indian associate to get the information in the papers corrected, but he did not get their work done and asked them to wait till a notice is served, following which he would initiate a case on their behalf.“It is a human error. We had been running to Fatehpur Tehsil for a long time but no one paid heed to our request. We then met a lawyer, who asked us to wait for the notice, and said that our side would reply after getting a notice. The mistake was probably made by the person who typed the registry document,” said Manoj Verma, who has been working with Beuyng since 2015.Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to nullify the registration of his property. “We received an information that a Korean national was living in our area and bought a property in which he stated that he was an Indian national. After investigation, we found that the information provided by the man was false, following which the notice was served to him to leave India within 20 days,” said Barabanki SP Anil Kumar Singh.District Magistrate of Barabanki, Akhilesh Tiwari, said that a three-member team has been constituted to look into the matter. “The expat is quite popular in his area and has been doing a good job by providing training to the locals. We will provide him assistance in the case and his documents will also be verified,” he said.“Some local media have called Beuyng a Korean spy, which is extremely disheartening. He has been relentlessly working here and running training programmes for the Indian youth, and this is what he is getting in return,” Verma said while requesting officials to help Beuyng.