South Korean National Held at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Gold Worth Nearly Rs 2 Crore
The man arrived at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Hong Kong on Wednesday. On suspicion, he was intercepted by the Customs officers after he had crossed the Green Channel.
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A South Korean national has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying more than 5.5 kg of gold worth nearly Rs two crore concealed inside a motor, a Customs official said on Friday.
The man arrived at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Hong Kong on Wednesday, he said. On suspicion, he was intercepted by the Customs officers after he had crossed the Green Channel.
"The officials recovered 105 pieces of gold rotor plates weighing 5,565 gram concealed inside a Toshiba motor," the official said, adding that the value of the gold is approximately Rs 1.92 crore. The South Korean admitted to have smuggled gold of the same quantity concealed in a motor in his previous visit last week, he said.
The gold has been seized and the accused arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, the official added. For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Flaunts Baby Bump on Movie Outing
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- Woman Watching YouTube Video on How to Find Diamonds Finds 3.72-carat Diamond
- India vs West Indies 2019: Gavaskar 'Astonished' by Ashwin Exclusion