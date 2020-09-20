South Korea's Daily Virus Total Drops Slightly

Seoul (AP) South Korea’s new coronavirus tally has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than a month, as the country’s recent viral resurgence is gradually easing. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday said the newly counted 82 cases took the country’s total to 22,975 with 383 deaths.

It’s the first time for South Korea’s daily jump to fall to double digits since August 13. The drop is likely partly driven by the fact that authorities conduct fewer tests on weekends than weekdays. But even before Sunday, South Korea’s daily virus tally had been staying in the 100s for more than two weeks, after it once surpassed 400 in late August. Health officials said the downward trend was a result of stringent social distancing rules imposed on the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. Those distancing rules were recently relaxed.

The government is urging the public not to lower their guard against the pandemic as small-scale cluster infections have been still continuously reported. (AP) .

