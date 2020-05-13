INDIA

1-MIN READ

South Korea's LG Chem Sends Delegation to India to Probe Deadly Gas Leak

File photo of firefighters outside the LG Polymers in Vizag. (PTI)

File photo of firefighters outside the LG Polymers in Vizag. (PTI)

LG Chem said the eight-member delegation, led by its petrochemicals business head, will brief support measures to affected residents and meet with India government officials.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
South Korea's LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning.

LG Chem said the eight-member delegation, led by its petrochemicals business head, will brief support measures to affected residents and meet with India government officials.

The accident occurred some 14 km (9 miles) inland from the east coast city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem.

