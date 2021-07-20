South Noida will be Constructed Near Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway

South Noida will be constructed close to eastern peripheral expressway and Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad highway. The Nodia authorities have already started the groundwork for this project. The upcoming offering by the state is expected to gain a lot of attraction due to its connectivity.

According to analysts, South Noida is going to be a part of Noida, but it will narrow down the gap between two major Haryana cities, Gurgaon and Faridabad, due to road connectivity. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway will bring South Noida closer to Gurgaon and Faridabad. This will be the second route that will connect Noida and Faridabad.

When it comes to air connections, Jewar Airport will be closer to South Noida. Thanks to the international airport, South Noida is expected to grab a lot of eyeballs. Apart from the airport, the country’s largest heliport is being constructed on 10 acre land. It is believed that this will also have a significant economic and tourism impact.

Biodiversity Park to be built in one thousand acres

According to the officials, a 200-acre park will be built after the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in South Noida. Apart from this, a 250-acre wetland area is also being created as a gift to bird lovers and to attract native and international birds. In South Noida, a golf course complex with 18 halls on 100 acres of land is also on the radar for sports enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the Zurich Airport International has signed a shareholder agreement with Uttar Pradesh government entity NIAL in Lucknow for the development of the Noida International Airport. The agreement was signed in presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and senior state government officials.

