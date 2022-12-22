South Star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Blockbuster Pongal Releases Over The Years

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has made an indelible mark in audience’s hearts with his noteworthy performances in films like Chennakesava Reddy and Aditya 396. In an illustrious career of more than three decades, Balakrishna has seen unprecedented success with films, especially which release on the festival of Pongal. Currently, he is all pumped up for his film Veera Simha Reddy, which is slated to release on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal. Keep scrolling the space to know about his other Pongal releases which were a success.

Vemulawada Bheemakavi (January 8, 1976): Directed by D Yoganand, Vemulawada Bheemakavi was based on the life of a renowned poet of the 11th century with the same name. Balakrishna played the titular role in this movie.

Daana Veera Soora Karna (January 14, 1977): Written and directed by NT Rama Rao, Daana Veera Soora Karna revolved around Karna, hero of the Kurukshetra war.

Anuraga Devatha (January 7, 1982): Directed by T Rama Rao, Anuraga Devatha revolved around the storyline of a truck driver and his romantic storyline.

Inspector Pratap (January 15, 1988): Starring Balakrishna in the titular role, Inspector Pratap narrated the story of a sincere police officer, who tries to capture an affluent criminal. In this bid, he gets into a conflict with his elder brother.

Bhale Donga (January 7, 1989): Balakrishna enacted the character of a thief Surendra in this one, who is also an expert in the art of disguise. This Telugu drama film was produced by D Sujatha under the banner Tarakarama Pictures.

Vamsanikokkadu (January 5, 1996): Vamsanikokkadu’s poignant storyline described the tale of a family, who has to go through a tumultuous time following the death of their son. Their son is the only bread earner of the family. Due to this death, they have to suffer a lot of hardships and struggles in their life. Balakrishna nailed the lead role in this film, and it received tremendous success at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here