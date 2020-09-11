South Western Railway Hikes Platform Ticket Price in Bengaluru by 400 per cent to Prevent Overcrowding

The South Western Railway (SWR) has hiked the price of the platform tickets in Bengaluru by 400 per cent to prevent overcrowding at stations. Railways has called it a temporary decision taken in light of the prevailing situation. The platform tickets, which earlier cost Rs 10, are now priced at Rs 50.

People who visit Kranitveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshwanthpur railway stations will be charged the increased price. According to the SWR, the move will help contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Besides this, the railways has decided that in addition to the special trains already in operation, seven pairs of trains will start running from the Bengaluru division from tomorrow.

The Indian Railways has decided to run 80 trains from September 12, apart from the 230 special trains already providing services. The ticket booking for these trains commenced from Thursday.

The national transporter stopped all passenger train services in March in the wake of the imposition of country-wide lockdown. It resumed passenger train operations from May in a staggered manner.

It initially ran Shramik Special trains to transport stranded migrant workers in different parts of the country. The Railways then introduced special trains.

The Railways will be running these 40 special trains because of the increased demand during the festival season. Tickets can be booked for these trains either from reservation counters or by visiting the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at irctc.co.in.

Out of these 80 trains, 12 pairs of trains will either arrive at various stations of Delhi or depart from there.

However, people are advised to refrain from visiting reservation counters for ticket booking due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Instead, they should book tickets online.