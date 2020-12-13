South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1,004 Apprentice Posts at rrchubli.in

The South Western Railway (RRC-SWR), Hubballi has released vacancies for the post of Apprentices. The South Western Railway Recruitment 2020 notification was published by the authorities on the official website. The application process for the same has started on December 10, Thursday. The last date to apply for the post is January 9, 2021. The South Western Railway has released 1,004 vacancies.

Candidates who are interested must read the official notice carefully before applying for the post. Incase of any doubt, all should get in touch with the board officials.

A notice on the official website read, “application submitted online does not imply that candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the Notification and Application is subject to subsequent scrutiny and the application can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time”.

Candidates can start the registration process be entering their name, Aadhaar card number, mobile number and active email address. Candidates must make sure that they have entered a valid email address and phone number as the same will be used the body as the future mode of contact. Candidates within the age limit of 24-29 can apply for the post.

Candidates can fill the application form in parts. All they need to do is to save it time as and when they make changes to the form. The application form is divided into two sections - Personal Details & Qualifications.

Before filling up the form, candidates should keep scanned copies of these documents ready -

1. Passport sized photo

2. Signature

3. 10th board certificate

4. ITI passing certificate

5. Caste certificate (if applicable)

6. Domicile certificate (for residents of Karnataka only)

Candidates should cross-check all the details properly before final submission of the form as no corrections can be made after that. Post form submission, they will have to make the fee payment. Once everything is successfully done, candidates will receive a message on their registered mobile number and email address.