1-min read

Southern Railway Recruitment 2018: 74 Junior Clerk-cum-Typist Posts, Apply Before 23rd April 2018

The last date to apply offline for this recruitment drive is 23rd April 2018, 5:00PM.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:April 5, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Southern Railway.
Southern Railway Recruitment 2018 to fill 74 vacancies for the Post of Junior Clerk-cum-Typist has begun on the official website of Southern Railway, Chennai - rrcmas.in. The last date to apply offline for this recruitment drive is 23rd April 2018, 5:00PM. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply now:

How to Apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2018 for Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://rrcmas.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘GDCE Junior Clerk-cum-Typist’, click on Download Application
Step 3 – Fill the application form and send the certified copy by Supervisory Officials at the following address so as it reaches on or before 23rd April 2018, 5PM:
‘The Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, No 5, Dr. P.V. Vherian Cresent Road, Behind Ethiraj College, Egmore, Chennai- 600008’


Southern Railway Vacancy Details:

Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist - 74
Unreserved - 32
SC - 11
ST - 11
OBC - 20

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be 12th passed with minimum of 50% aggregate marks.
The typing proficiency of 30 w.p.m. in English / 25 w.p.m.in Hindi on computer / type writer is a must.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility on the url given below:
http://www.rrcmas.in/downloads/gdce-jr-clerk-notification2018.pdf

Age Limit:

Unreserved Candidate Category - 42 years as on 1st July 2018.
SC/ ST Category - 47 years as on 1st July 2018.
OBC Candidate Category - 45 years as on 1st July 2018.


Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written/ Online examination, Typing skill test, verification of certificates and medical examination.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

