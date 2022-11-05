Southern Slice | Can Karnataka’s 'Singham' K Annamalai Bring BJP's Lotus to Full Bloom in Tamil Nadu?

Far from his clean-shaven, well-ironed uniform and upright officer look, K Annamalai — the IPS officer once called the ‘Singham’ of Karnataka — has now transformed himself into the indomitable poster boy of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu. His politician look is complete with a day-old beard, spotless white shirt and veshti (lungi), a dab of saffron or ash tilak and a kadha (metal bangle) on his right wrist.

In a state like Tamil Nadu, where the political war was seen to be fought between the Dravidian parties AIADMK and the DMK, Annamalai’s entry certainly has changed the discourse. One would think that with the DMK in power, the AIADMK would be playing the tough opposition. However, things seem to have changed and it is the BJP — more specifically Annamalai’s voice of dissent against the DMK — that is being heard the loudest.

From speaking about Dravidian ideology and Kallakurichi violence, raising corruption campaigns with documents, insisting that the Coimbatore gas cylinder blast was an act of terror to accusing the Tamil Nadu Police of sloppy investigation — even though he was their khaki brother until 2019 — this Singham’s roar certainly has the people’s attention.

Annamalai has changed the BJP’s religious rhetoric to address people’s problems and target corruption, which has added to the cop-turned-politician’s repertoire. As part of his service in Karnataka in areas like Udupi and Chikkamagalur, which are communally sensitive and located in BJP’s Hindutva laboratory Dakshin Kannada, Annamalai has understood the communal equation well. He has been using a model that has been modified to suit the Dravidian soil while keeping the BJP’s ideology and target intact.

While being handed over the reins of the state BJP, Annamalai was given a straightforward agenda — to revive the party from the grassroots, ensure the national image of the BJP is reflected in the southern state that has resisted the national party, bring in a good representation in the state assembly while strategising a new, vibrant and young BJP in Tamil Nadu.

A senior BJP leader once told this reporter how Annamalai was asked to study the way BS Yediyurappa brought the BJP to power with a full majority along with his firm understanding of Tamil Nadu politics to bring the saffron party to power in the Dravidian state.

While Annamalai has fitted himself into the Hindutva jacket quite easily, he also has his work cut out for him. The TN BJP state president had earlier told News18.com that the BJP believes Dravidianism is about social justice and taking everybody along. “It is not about Brahmin bashing, OBC bashing, or being anti-Hindu. Dravidianism is about empowering all segments of the society like it has been doing for more than 350 years,” he had said.

The AIADMK’s deafening silence on the Arumughaswamy Commission report on Jayalalithaa’s death and the Coimbatore blast has also been noted by the cadre. It seems like the BJP is doing all the talking and the AIADMK is silently piggybacking on them — almost like a weary soldier who just found an ally with a firing gun.

AIADMK, which seems to have lost its steam, is found to be consumed in fighting the several factions within the party. The ongoing power tussle between O Panneerselvam and Edapadi Palaniswami has left the cadre fuming and directionless. Panneerselvam’s silence in the Tamil Nadu assembly when the DMK and its allies targeted the AIADMK for 13 deaths during the Thoothukudi Sterlite protest police firing has left the cadre raising questions on their party’s united stance.

It is this vacuum of failed leadership in the AIADMK that Annamalai has smartly filled. He has been vocal with his nationalist sentiments and his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even when he was in the police force, has given him a special place in the BJP high command’s book of favourites.

The BJP, which has projected PM Modi as its face in every nook and corner of the country, gives special attention to Annamalai and allows him to build his image as the voice of the downtrodden. But why? Simply put, it is because Annamalai has been bringing results despite losing the 2021 assembly polls where the BJP fielded him from Aravakurichi in alignment with his wishes.

After having won four seats in the 2021 assembly elections following a seat-sharing arrangement with AIADMK, the BJP’s performance in the following urban body elections is what left the central leadership more pleased. The BJP contested in 1,374 corporation wards, 2,843 municipal wards, and 7,621 town panchayat seats, and won a total of 308 seats with a vote share of 5.4 per cent — the third-highest number under Annamalai’s leadership.

“Have you seen PM Modi giving any leader a warm hug on every occasion that they meet? Annamalai is special and even the other BJP leaders know that now. This has also caused some heartburn,” said a BJP leader who wished to remain anonymous.

The leader was referring to the internal rift in the BJP as there are leaders who are opposed to Annamalai’s meteoric rise. Some feel that while they laid the foundation for the BJP’s slow and steady build-up, the fruits of their labour “are being enjoyed by a man who suddenly parachutes into their fiefdom”, the leader further explained.

One classic example of the growing fissures in the state unit of the BJP was over the call for a bandh in Coimbatore. The BJP in Tamil Nadu spoke in two voices on calling a day-long bandh to protest against the DMK government’s “lethargic” attitude in handling the October 23 car blast. Coimbatore (South) BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan announced that the bandh will be observed as announced on October 31 but Annamalai informed the Madras High Court that no such call for a bandh was made.

Irrespective of the internal wars he has to fight, Annamalai can be certain of one thing — his bosses in Delhi have been keenly watching his efforts and would reward him well if he manages to bring the lotus to full bloom in Tamil Nadu.

