Southern Slice | 'Namma' Bengaluru Has Tech & Tools to Prevent Redux of Sept Floods. All It Needs Now is Will

“We have clearly lost respect for nature’s line and contours. Nature has a contour by which the water flows from high terrains to the lower terrain. When you try to interfere with nature, it will strike back. I almost feel that the rains these days have a sense of fury. When I was young, I used to love to hear the pitter-patter of the rains and thoroughly enjoyed it. As I grow older, I am seeing fury and in a way, nature telling us that we are messing up with what she has left for us,” — this was what urbanist and civic evangelist Ravi Chander told me when we were discussing the recent Bengaluru floods.

And rightly so, it does feel like nature is finding a way to correct the wrong. As we look through the images and videos of the floods, it almost seems like the scale of disaster gets intense each year.

But let’s not forget that it is not just Bengaluru. Cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai have also faced serious floods and are reeling under the effects of climatic change, rapid concretization and urban mismanagement. It is time we use scientific measures to build proper drainage, and plan environmentally friendly cities with a robust infrastructure that can withstand the changing weather patterns.

In 2015, Bengaluru’s southern neighbour Chennai saw one of the worst floods of the century and continues to fall apart each time it faces heavy rain associated with cyclonic activity. Having been caught napping with its “unpreparedness” and failing infrastructure, lessons have been learnt and now the city administration has allocated almost half of its annual capital expenditure for flood protection in the city. Most of the funds will be used in building or refurbishing storm water drains in different parts of the city to mitigate the issue. One could say the efforts have helped the city handle a less intense but damaging enough flood in 2021.

One could not associate the coastal state of Kerala with floods. But the year 2018 saw the entire state drowning in what they call the worst floods since 1924 as the rains pounded for 10 straight days. Lessons were learnt the hard way and it once again highlighted how India is prone to hydrological disasters and city administrations and lawmakers should ensure effective measures to tackle growing urbanisation and effects of climate change with greater urgency. Since then, Kerala has seen massive flooding three years in a row.

In Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, incessant rains are a nightmare and each year the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — Asia’s richest city corporation — braces itself for a flood-like situation, hoping it would not have to relive the nightmare the city saw in 2005 when rains crossed a 100-year high in less than 24 hours, paralysing the city.

Other metro cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata are just getting into long-term planning to tackle floods as they too face nature’s fury. It is only recently that we have seen that the eyes of the civic administration have opened up and urban body officials like municipal commissioners spend time analysing and allocating substantial funds for mitigation of floods and disaster management.

Mumbai uses a flood warning system called Integrated Flood Warning System (iFLOWS-Mumbai ) developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to relay alerts of possible flood-prone areas anywhere between six and 72 hours in advance and put the city on alert. This is a system that cities could emulate or create to handle the climate crisis that is raining upon us.

As Maya Angelou said “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.” City experts, engineers, lawmakers and the administration need to find solutions to the problem. We all understand that the crux of the issue for floods is rapid unplanned urbanisation, over-concretization that causes reduced seepage of water into the soil, encroached storm water drains, and vastly changing rainfall patterns. Urban experts stress that it is extremely important at this time to understand the changing topography of our cities and alter our growth while respecting nature’s contours and lines.

Urban Floods — The Road Ahead for Bengaluru, a paper submitted by Mohan S Rao, an Environmental Design and Landscape Architecture professional associated with Integrated Design (INDÉ), and civic evangelist Ravi Chander, highlights how Bengaluru can find a solution in the context of urban flooding.

They stress the need to move away from the ‘Business as Usual’ model adopted by administrators and focus on re-thinking flood management, suggesting interventions.

Bengaluru is a city of lakes and tanks and inundation of these water bodies takes place during different rainfall events. While the usual process is to raise the banks or increase the depth of tanks by dredging, the paper states that if the city faces rainfall for more than an hour, “it will inundate the tank as equal runoff is generated along with considerable silt, reducing the tank capacity”. The solution they suggest is to create small wetlands and Swale systems to delay the runoff and increase water percolation.

Another major issue that they have tackled in the paper is that of encroachment of tanks and ‘Rajakaluves’ (storm water drains). While the normal process is to remove the encroachments, often the process is halted half-way.

The civic experts say alternative interventions that can be adopted is to build adaptive designs wherever possible to integrate the ‘Rajakaluve’ and natural valley profiles. This, they add, would ensure minimal losses and opportunity for de-engineering and design exploration.

While dumping of waste in the storm water drains and tanks is another major hurdle that needs to be addressed, Ravi Chander and Rao say there is an urgent need to integrate urban agriculture and other revenue-generating activities around the tanks, especially during the dry seasons on the tank beds.

“This would ensure productive utilisation of the tank beds and allow natural nutrient filtration in the buffer period.”

Bengaluru’s famous roads, which have often been highlighted for their chaotic traffic and congestion, also see intense flooding. The normal course of action taken to handle the flooding of road networks includes re-linking them to storm water drains and cleaning these drains. This study additionally suggests “the use of traffic islands and medians to perform the role of swales apart from increasing the capacity of drains”. This would considerably reduce flooding of mobility networks.

Tanks in the IT city form an integral part of Bengaluru’s topography and are heavily polluted. Industries connect their industrial discharge to these tanks causing them to pollute the system. The paper points out that beautifying areas around tanks is not the solution as the industrial discharge continues to be let into these water bodies.

They also highlight that there is a need to strongly advocate against placing sewage treatment tanks near tank beds and ensure neighbourhood level of decentralised waste treatment facilities. When the tanks are dry during the off-season, which often gives opportunities for reclaiming or conversion of the land to build structures, the experts suggest allowing the water from ‘Rajakaluves’ to be connected to the beds to prevent flooding of newly formed low-lying areas and also redirect natural drainage runoff due to reclamation of a tank.

Water expert and academic S Vishwanath points out that Bengaluru was heavily waterlogged not due to the unprecedented rains but bad city planning. He speaks of the need for geo-tagging and geo-referencing locations in the city to understand the city lake boundaries and network of ‘Rajakaluves’.

Vishwanath, while speaking to various media outlets, emphasised the need to use apps like Megha Sandesh developed in collaboration between the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre and the Indian Institute of Science to provide information on rainfall, flood, lightning, thunderstorm, and alerts daily. “We must have the ability to improve our predictability skills to ensure alerts at least 24-48 hours in advance,” he said.

‘Rajakaluves’ that already exist cannot handle the present situation and there is a need to invest in planning a more robust sewage network. The water expert also adds that there is a need to audit our city roads to identify the drainage system and protect storm water drains from encroachments.

With solutions in hand and technology at its doorstep, Bengaluru certainly can set an example for the world on how to tackle a disaster in the best possible way. All is not lost, these are learning curves and as they say in Kannada — Namma Ooru-Bengaluru, Namma Ooru-Namma Hemme (Our City, Bengaluru, Our City, Our Pride). So, let’s own it.

