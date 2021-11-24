'Southern Sojourn': IRCTC’s Air Tour Package to South India is All You Need This Winter

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently launched an economical air-tour package for the passengers wanting to travel to South Indian cities — Mysore, Ooty and Coonoor. The tour package, which will take the travellers to the ancient beauty of South India, has been made available at economical rates. So if you are also planning to travel during these winters, this new IRCTC tour package is best for you.

The name of this new air tour package is SOUTHERN SOJOURN – MYSORE OOTY and COONOR.

As part of your journey, you will be exposed to the architecture, cultural diversity and traditional heritage of South India. You will enjoy the magnificent ancient temples in these South Indian cities.

Tour Package Details

Package Name: Southern Sojourn-Mysore Ooty & Coonor

Places to visit - Mysore, Ooty and Coonoor

Traveling Mode- AC Tempo Traveler / Similar

Journey date - 29.12.21 to 02.01.22

Class- Deluxe

Tour Package Price:

The tour package is for four nights and 5 days and it’s available at Rs 25,460.

The Indian Railways and the IRCTC have announced several such tour packages in the last few days. Air and train travels were kept under restrictions due to the Covid-19 crisis across the country. But now that there is a huge drop in the number of infections, the government has taken several steps in easing the restrictions to revive travel and tourism in India.

