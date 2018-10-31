GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Southern States Can Use Old Stock of Crackers at 4am and 9pm, Says SC

The court said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court clarified on Wednesday that firecrackers other than green crackers will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR region this festival season.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said.



It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours.

Its directions on the ban on sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites will apply pan India, the court said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...