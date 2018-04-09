English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Southern States Unite Against Centre on Fund Allocation Disparity, to Hold Meet Tomorrow
Siddaramaiah told News18 that Karnataka contributes nearly 10 percent of the overall Central revenue, yet the state gets back only five percent of the redistributed funds.
File photo of Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac.
Thiruvananthapuram: The crucial meeting of the ministers of the southern states will take place in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday over alleged diversion of tax revenues for the development of north Indian states.
Kerala Finance Minister, Thomas Issac, said, “Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will take part in the meet,” said Issac.
The meeting will begin at 10am with an address by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The escalation in friction over division of funds comes after the central government's recommendation to the 15th Finance Commission of using population data from the 2011 Census, instead of the 1971 Census, for distribution of central tax revenues.
Issac said the terms of reference is an attack on federal structure and it is undemocratic. “If the population criteria is the 2011 Census, there is a very significant loss for southern states. Between 1971 and 2011, our population has only increased by 56% .In some of Hindi heartland states, population has increased by more than 150 %,” he said, adding that the formula would give 80% - 85% weightage to the backward states.
“This is more like a backwardness formula. We want it to give weightage to efficiency too,” he said. The minister also said that it is undemocratic for Finance Commission to be deciding on "disincentivising populist programmes."
He added that it is difficult to say exactly how much will be the loss. “If we keep the other parameters of the 14th finance commission and just change the census for Kerala, the loss in allocation will be about Rs 20,000 crore. For Tamil Nadu, it will be around Rs 40,000 crore,” Issac added. Issac said that he wants to play down the political overtones as this is an issue that is seriously affecting the southern states.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was the first to rake up the issue. “There is nothing called Centre’s or State’s money. It is the taxpayer’s money. Southern states contribute the maximum tax revenue to the Centre but they are diverting the money to the development of the North,” said Naidu.
Siddaramaiah told News18 that Karnataka contributes nearly 10 percent of the overall Central revenue, yet the state gets back only five percent of the redistributed funds. “I endorse the opinion of the Andhra CM. Karnataka contributes 9.56 percent to the overall Centre in revenues but it gets back just around 4.5 percent,” he said, adding that the South was being wronged.
Also Watch
Kerala Finance Minister, Thomas Issac, said, “Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will take part in the meet,” said Issac.
The meeting will begin at 10am with an address by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The escalation in friction over division of funds comes after the central government's recommendation to the 15th Finance Commission of using population data from the 2011 Census, instead of the 1971 Census, for distribution of central tax revenues.
Issac said the terms of reference is an attack on federal structure and it is undemocratic. “If the population criteria is the 2011 Census, there is a very significant loss for southern states. Between 1971 and 2011, our population has only increased by 56% .In some of Hindi heartland states, population has increased by more than 150 %,” he said, adding that the formula would give 80% - 85% weightage to the backward states.
“This is more like a backwardness formula. We want it to give weightage to efficiency too,” he said. The minister also said that it is undemocratic for Finance Commission to be deciding on "disincentivising populist programmes."
He added that it is difficult to say exactly how much will be the loss. “If we keep the other parameters of the 14th finance commission and just change the census for Kerala, the loss in allocation will be about Rs 20,000 crore. For Tamil Nadu, it will be around Rs 40,000 crore,” Issac added. Issac said that he wants to play down the political overtones as this is an issue that is seriously affecting the southern states.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was the first to rake up the issue. “There is nothing called Centre’s or State’s money. It is the taxpayer’s money. Southern states contribute the maximum tax revenue to the Centre but they are diverting the money to the development of the North,” said Naidu.
Siddaramaiah told News18 that Karnataka contributes nearly 10 percent of the overall Central revenue, yet the state gets back only five percent of the redistributed funds. “I endorse the opinion of the Andhra CM. Karnataka contributes 9.56 percent to the overall Centre in revenues but it gets back just around 4.5 percent,” he said, adding that the South was being wronged.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390 Spec Comparison: Features, Price & More
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- Kerala Couple Becomes Overnight Sensation for Naming Their Son After Arsenal Midfielder
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed