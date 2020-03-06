Southwest Delhi DM Orders Govt, Pvt Hospitals to Reserve 10 Percent Beds for COVID-19 Patients

New Delhi: All government and private hospitals in southwest Delhi have been directed to reserve 10 per cent beds for coronavirus patients, according to an official order issued on Friday.

Southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh on Friday issued the order, asking all government and private hospitals to create such facility for COVID-19 patients.

"As you are aware that there is an emergency situation of COVID-19 in Delhi. Therefore, all government and private hospitals need to create the facility of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients, that is 10 per cent of the total bed capacity of all government and private hospitals under SWD," the order stated.

