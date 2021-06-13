Southwest Monsoon Advances into Parts of Haryana, Punjab Ahead of Schedule

The southwest monsoon on Sunday further advanced into Chandigarh and parts of Haryana and Punjab, with the meteorological department predicting more rains in the region over the next two days. Notably, the monsoon in parts of Haryana and Punjab this year arrived over a fortnight ahead of its expected date of arrival.

The southwest monsoon further advanced into some parts of north Haryana, Chandigarh and north Punjab on June 13, the MeT department said here. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into more parts of the twin states during the next two days.

A MeT official said downpour was recorded at several places in the states between 5.30 pm on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday. The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 20.6 mm rainfall, while its adjoining areas, including Mohali and Panchkula, also received showers, the weather office said.

In Haryana, Sirsa received a heavy downpour of 101.4 mm, while Dabwali received 62 mm rain. Among other places, Narwana recorded 32 mm downpour, Ratia in Fatehabad 52 mm, Ambala 28.6 mm, Hansi 20 mm, Jhajjar 19 mm, Narnaul 16 mm and Rohtak 14.8 mm, the MeT said.

In Punjab, Bathinda received 49.4 mm rainfall, Faridkot 24.4 mm, Hoshiarpur 23 mm, Adampur 17.2 mm, Muktsar 51 mm, Balachaur 19.1 mm, Rajpura 57.6 mm, Ludhiana 15 mm and Jalandhar 10 mm. According to the weather office forecast, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on June 14 and 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here