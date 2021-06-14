Southwest Monsoon Covers 80% of Country’s Geographical Area, Sporadic Showers to Continue in Bengal

Continuing its rapid progress since its onset on June 3, the southwest monsoon has now covered nearly 80% of the geographical area of the country. By Sunday, it had covered the entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and northern Punjab. Several districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, received heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon and the trend is likely to intensify on Monday as the low pressure that has been brewing over the northwest Bay of Bengal, will move marginally closer to Bengal.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, rains are expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts of north and south Bengal. Light to moderate rains are predicted in 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Midnapore, Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Behar, Kalimpong, Dinajpur and Malda.

The state could receive around 100 mm rain till Tuesday, said the Met office. Clouds are also sailing into the state from Bangladesh which may trigger short spells of rains in various districts till Wednesday. Each spell of rain would be around 20 mm–30 mm, but heavy showers are unlikely, informed the weather office.

The sky will remain partly cloudy in the state’s capital on Monday. While the maximum daytime temperature will be 33.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum may drop up to 27.3 degrees. The maximum humidity is likely to remain at 94% and a minimum at 66%. The rise in the intensity of the low-pressure system and the formation of the east-west axis will help in the progress of the monsoon.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon may arrive in Delhi in the next two to three days and by the middle of the week, it is expected to cover eastern Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and remaining Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here