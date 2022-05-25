Southwest Monsoon Likely to Further Advance Over Parts of Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea in Next 48 Hrs

In what could be termed a countdown to the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said conditions are favorable for its further advance over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours.

In its latest update, the IMD has said, “Southwest monsoon likely to advance over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South and East-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.”

If the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala happens this weekend, it will be the earliest onset in recent years. Monsoon had reached Kerala on May 23 in 2009. Earlier, the weather office had forecast the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 27, five days ahead of the normal onset date of June 1.

Last week, the IMD had expressed the possibility of the southwest monsoon hitting the Kerala shores on May 25.

Meanwhile, the weather department also said that isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe today and over Tamil Nadu on May 25-26. “Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over the southwest Arabian Sea during next five days and over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast during May 27-29,” it said.

No Heatwave Conditions for Next 5 Days

The IMD has also predicted that no significant heatwave conditions are likely to occur over the country over the next five days.

Cloudy skies kept the mercury in check in Delhi on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.4 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, according to the IMD. The capital logged a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

A slight increase in temperature — up to 41 degrees Celsius — is predicted over the next three to four days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week, the IMD said.

(with inputs from agencies)

