Southwest Monsoon Hits Odisha and Telangana; Met Says Moderate to Very Heavy Rains Expected

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Odisha and Thursday on Thursday, triggering rainfall in several parts of both the states, the Meteorological Centre said.

In Odisha, the onset of the monsoon brought cheers to the farmers as several districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam experienced rainfall of varied intensity during the day.

"The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Odisha. Several southern districts of the state have so far been covered by the monsoon," H R Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

The movement of the southwest monsoon is being facilitated to a great extent by a low pressure area formed over east-central Bay of Bengal, Biswas said.

Conditions are now favourable for its further advancement to other parts of the state, another MeT official said, adding that the southwest monsoon is expected to cover the whole of Odisha in a week or so.

The MeT centre has said that most parts of Odisha are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall under the impact of the low pressure.

In Telangana, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of South West Monsoon into remaining parts of Telangana during next 48 hours, IMD's state Meteorological Centre said.

According to data on state-wise chief amount of rainfall during 24 hours,recorded at 8.30 am on Thursday, Dornakal in Mahabubabad district received 14 cm of rainfall, followed by 13 cm at Garla in the same district.

Hanamkonda (Warangal Urban district), Yadagirigutta (Yadadri Bhongir district) received 12 cm and 11 cm of rainfall respectively.

In its forecast for Telangana during the next three days, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain at few places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is very likely to occur over the state from June 11 to 12.

From June 12 to June 13, heavy to very heavy and at times extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over the state.

From June 13 to 14, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, it added.