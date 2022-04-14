Southwest Monsoon in India Likely to Be Normal, Predicts IMD

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said on Thursday, raising prospects of higher farm and general growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy. Monsoon rains are expected to be 99% of the long-term average, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 centimetres (35 inches)for the four-month season beginning June. The monsoon is crucial for India’s $2.7-trillion economy, as it delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed by farms, besides replenishing reservoirs and aquifers.

Earlier, the IMD used to consider the LPA of 88cm of the 1961-2010 period. “All-India rainfall normal based on 1971-2020 (period) for the southwest monsoon season is 868.6 mm. It will replace the normal of 880.6mm based on 1961-2010," it said.

Normal to above-normal rainfall is most likely over many areas in the northern part of peninsular India, central India, along the foothills of the Himalayas and some parts of northwest India. Below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of northeast India, some parts of northwest India and southern parts of the southern peninsula. In 2021, the country received “normal" rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season from June to September.

It was the third consecutive year that the country recorded rainfall in the normal or above-normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

