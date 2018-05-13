English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Southwest Monsoon to Hit Kerala on May 28, Says Skymet
The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 20 and is expected to advance further to Sri Lanka and over East Central Bay of Bengal on May 24, said private weather forecasting agency Skymet.
A man is seen silhouetted as pre monsoon clouds loom on the horizon. (AP)
New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon, which brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, will hit Kerala on May 28, four days ahead of its normal onset date, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Sunday.
The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 20 and is expected to advance further to Sri Lanka and over East Central Bay of Bengal on May 24, it said. "The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on May 28," Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change) of Skymet, said.
The normal date for onset of the monsoon in Kerala is June 1. This year, the Skymet and India Meteorological Department have predicted a normal monsoon.
Also Watch
The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 20 and is expected to advance further to Sri Lanka and over East Central Bay of Bengal on May 24, it said. "The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on May 28," Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change) of Skymet, said.
The normal date for onset of the monsoon in Kerala is June 1. This year, the Skymet and India Meteorological Department have predicted a normal monsoon.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rayudu Hits Maiden IPL Hundred as CSK Beat SRH by 8 Wickets
- Premier League Round-up: City Reach 100, 'Golden' Salah Helps Liverpool Seal Fourth Spot
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shuts Down The Cannes Red Carpet in Dramatic Purple Gown; See Pics
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera