Southwest Monsoon to Withdraw in Next 48 Hours, Says Met Department

Jharkhand has received record-breaking rain during the monsoon season this year. Almost every corner of the state has witnessed rainfall. The Meteorological Department recently issued the latest update on the southwest monsoon. The department has expressed the possibility of the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon soon. The process has already begun in most of the parts of Jharkhand and is likely to be completed in the next 48 hours.

Speaking to the media, Scientists of the Ranchi Meteorological Department said, “The return of southwest monsoon is passing through Motihari, Gaya, Daltonganj, Ambikapur, Indore, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Porbandar. Normally, this return from Northwest Jharkhand starts from 6th October. However, the monsoon remained active for a long time due to the formation of two consecutive low-pressure cyclones in the Bay of Bengal during this season.”

“The process of return of the southwest monsoon in most parts of northern India starts from the third week of September. In Jharkhand, this process is usually completed in the first week of October, but this time the whole cycle is getting delayed.” He added

In an official statement, the Meteorological Department said, “The process is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours. The states of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh will have favourable weather conditions for the next few days. The return of monsoon for this year is already late as it was expected earlier. Several areas of Eastern India including Jharkhand have received good rain in this season.”

According to reports, there was below-average rainfall in many areas of Jharkhand, but due to changes in the weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal, it rained heavily in the entire state. However, there is no significant change in the weather conditions of Jharkhand till now, but the process of the withdrawal of monsoon is likely to be completed soon.

