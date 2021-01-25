SP Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe, Ram Vilas Paswan, Shia Leader Kalbe Sadiq: Full List of Padma Awardees
SP Balasubrahmanyam
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and music legend SP Balasubramaniam among Padma Vibhushan winners this year, while former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi and prominent Shia preacher Maulana Kalbe Sadiq will be honoured with Padma Bhushan.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 25, 2021, 22:01 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and music legend SP Balasubramaniam among Padma Vibhushan winners this year, while former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi and prominent Shia preacher Maulana Kalbe Sadiq will be honoured with Padma Bhushan.
After Bharat Ratna, Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are the highest civilian awards of the country. The Padma Awards selection committee's recommendations are further sent to the Prime Minister and the President for final approval before the announcement of recipients on January 25 every year. President Ram Nath Kovind had approved the conferment of 141 Padma Awards in 2020.
These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.
unced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
2. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.
Padma Vibhushan
1. Shinzo Abe
2. SP Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)
3. Belle Monappa Hegde
4. Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)
5. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan
6. BB Lal
7. Sudarshan Sahoo
Padma Bhushan
1. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra
2. Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous)
3. Chandrashekhar Kambara
4. Sumitra Mahajan
5. Nripendra Misra
6. Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)
7. Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous)
8. Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)
9. Rajnikant Devidas Shroff
10. Tarlochan Singh
Padma Shri
1. Gulfam Ahmed
2. P. Anitha
3. Rama Swamy Annavarapu
4. Subbu Arumugam
5. Prakasarao Asavadi
6. Bhuri Bai
7. Radhe Shyam Barle
8. Dharma Narayan Barma
9. Lakhimi Baruah
10. Biren Kumar Basak
11. Rajni Bector
12. Peter Brook
13 Sangkhumi Bualchhuak
14. Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat
15. Bijoya Chakravarty
16. Sujit Chattopadhyay
17. Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)
18. Tsultrim Chonjor
19. Mouma Das
20. Srikant Datar
21. Narayan Debnath
22. Chutni Devi
23. Dulari Devi
24. Radhe Devi
25. Shanti Devi
26. Wayan Dibia
27. Dadudan Gadhavi
28. Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane
29. Jai Bhagwan Goyal
30. Jagadish Chandra Halder
31. Mangal Singh Hazowary
32. Anshu Jamsenpa
33. Purnamasi Jani
34. Matha B. Manjamma Jogati
35. Damodaran Kaithapram
36. Namdeo C Kamble
37. Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo)(Posthumous)
38. Rajat Kumar Kar
39. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap
40. Prakash Kaur
41. Nicholas Kazanas
42. K Kesavasamy
43. Ghulam Rasool Khan
44. Lakha Khan
45. Sanjida Khatun
46. Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar
47. Niru Kumar
48. Lajwanti
49. Rattan Lal
50. Ali Manikfan
51. Ramachandra Manjhi
52. Dulal Manki
53. Nanadro B Marak
54. Rewben Mashangva
55. Chandrakant Mehta
56. Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal
57. Madhavan Nambiar
58. Shyam Sundar Paliwal
59. Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav
60. Dr. J N Pande (Posthumous)
61. Solomon Pappaiah
62. Pappammal
63. Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi
64. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat
65. Girish Prabhune
66. Nanda Prusty
67. K K Ramachandra Pulavar
68. Balan Putheri
69. Birubala Rabha
70. Kanaka Raju
71. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath
72. Satyaram Reang
73. Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar
74. Ashok Kumar Sahu
75. Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay
76. Sindhutai Sapkal
77. Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous)
78. Roman Sarmah
79. Imran Shah
80. Prem Chand Sharma
81. Arjun Singh Shekhawat
82. Ram Yatna Shukla
83. Jitender Singh Shunty
84. Kartar Paras Ram Singh
85. Kartar Singh
86. Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh
87. Chandra Shekhar Singh
88. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh
89. Virender Singh
90. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous)
91. K C Sivasankar(Posthumous)
92. Guru Maa Kamali Soren
93. Marachi Subburaman
94. P Subramanian (Posthumous)
95. Nidumolu Sumathi
96. Kapil Tiwari
97. Father Vallés (Posthumous)
98. Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous)
99. Sridhar Vembu
100. K Y Venkatesh
101. Usha Yadav
102.Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir