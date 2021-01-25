SP Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe, Ram Vilas Paswan, Shia Leader Kalbe Sadiq: Full List of Padma Awardees

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and music legend SP Balasubramaniam among Padma Vibhushan winners this year, while former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi and prominent Shia preacher Maulana Kalbe Sadiq will be honoured with Padma Bhushan.

After Bharat Ratna, Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are the highest civilian awards of the country. The Padma Awards selection committee's recommendations are further sent to the Prime Minister and the President for final approval before the announcement of recipients on January 25 every year. President Ram Nath Kovind had approved the conferment of 141 Padma Awards in 2020.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Padma Vibhushan

1. Shinzo Abe

2. SP Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)

3. Belle Monappa Hegde

4. Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)

5. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

6. BB Lal

7. Sudarshan Sahoo

Padma Bhushan

1. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra

2. Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous)

3. Chandrashekhar Kambara

4. Sumitra Mahajan

5. Nripendra Misra

6. Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)

7. Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous)

8. Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)

9. Rajnikant Devidas Shroff

10. Tarlochan Singh

Padma Shri

1. Gulfam Ahmed

2. P. Anitha

3. Rama Swamy Annavarapu

4. Subbu Arumugam

5. Prakasarao Asavadi

6. Bhuri Bai

7. Radhe Shyam Barle

8. Dharma Narayan Barma

9. Lakhimi Baruah

10. Biren Kumar Basak

11. Rajni Bector

12. Peter Brook

13 Sangkhumi Bualchhuak

14. Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat

15. Bijoya Chakravarty

16. Sujit Chattopadhyay

17. Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous)

18. Tsultrim Chonjor

19. Mouma Das

20. Srikant Datar

21. Narayan Debnath

22. Chutni Devi

23. Dulari Devi

24. Radhe Devi

25. Shanti Devi

26. Wayan Dibia

27. Dadudan Gadhavi

28. Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane

29. Jai Bhagwan Goyal

30. Jagadish Chandra Halder

31. Mangal Singh Hazowary

32. Anshu Jamsenpa

33. Purnamasi Jani

34. Matha B. Manjamma Jogati

35. Damodaran Kaithapram

36. Namdeo C Kamble

37. Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo)(Posthumous)

38. Rajat Kumar Kar

39. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap

40. Prakash Kaur

41. Nicholas Kazanas

42. K Kesavasamy

43. Ghulam Rasool Khan

44. Lakha Khan

45. Sanjida Khatun

46. Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar

47. Niru Kumar

48. Lajwanti

49. Rattan Lal

50. Ali Manikfan

51. Ramachandra Manjhi

52. Dulal Manki

53. Nanadro B Marak

54. Rewben Mashangva

55. Chandrakant Mehta

56. Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal

57. Madhavan Nambiar

58. Shyam Sundar Paliwal

59. Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav

60. Dr. J N Pande (Posthumous)

61. Solomon Pappaiah

62. Pappammal

63. Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi

64. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat

65. Girish Prabhune

66. Nanda Prusty

67. K K Ramachandra Pulavar

68. Balan Putheri

69. Birubala Rabha

70. Kanaka Raju

71. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath

72. Satyaram Reang

73. Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar

74. Ashok Kumar Sahu

75. Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay

76. Sindhutai Sapkal

77. Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous)

78. Roman Sarmah

79. Imran Shah

80. Prem Chand Sharma

81. Arjun Singh Shekhawat

82. Ram Yatna Shukla

83. Jitender Singh Shunty

84. Kartar Paras Ram Singh

85. Kartar Singh

86. Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh

87. Chandra Shekhar Singh

88. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh

89. Virender Singh

90. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous)

91. K C Sivasankar(Posthumous)

92. Guru Maa Kamali Soren

93. Marachi Subburaman

94. P Subramanian (Posthumous)

95. Nidumolu Sumathi

96. Kapil Tiwari

97. Father Vallés (Posthumous)

98. Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous)

99. Sridhar Vembu

100. K Y Venkatesh

101. Usha Yadav

102.Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir