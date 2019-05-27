Take the pledge to vote

SP-BSP Hope to Regroup in Assembly Bypolls as 11 Sitting MLAs Win Lok Sabha Elections

Despite the Lok Sabha debacle both Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav seem firm on continuing their alliance till 2022 assembly elections.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati along with SP president Akhilesh Yadav
Lucknow: Pundits may have written off the SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan after the drubbing it received in the general elections, but Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are determined to take forward their alliance to the 2022 assembly elections.

The first opportunity for the Gathbandhan to test their alliance at the state level would be the assembly bypolls coming up in the state after 11 sitting MLAs won in the Lok Sabha elections and would now vacate their assembly seats.

As per BSP sources, before leaving for Delhi on Saturday, Mayawati told party members that the alliance with SP and RLD would continue.

“Now all the eyes are on the results of 11 assembly seats which will be going to bypolls as the MLAs were elected to Lok Sabha. The outcome will be crucial for the Gathbandhan in the state,” said a BSP leader on condition of anonymity.

Though the alliance didn’t win the expected number of seats, the tie-up proved a profitable venture for the BSP which increased its Lok Sabha seat count from zero to 10. But Samajwadi Party wasn’t so lucky since Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav, and cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav ended up losing their seats to the BJP.

Among the MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha are members of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet as well. Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from Allahabad and will now vacate Lucknow Cantt assembly seat. Similarly Satyadev Pachauri won from Kanpur and his assembly seat, Govind Nagar, will witness bypolls. SP Singh Baghel was elected from Agra and will vacate the assembly seat of Tundla.

Other BJP lawmakers who will have to vacate their assembly seats are Pratapgarh MLA Sangam Lal Gupta (Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat), Saharanpur MLA Pradeep Kumar (Kairana), Chitrakoot MLA RK Singh Patel (Banda), Barabanki MLA Upendra Rawat (Barabanki), Bahraich MLA Akshyawar Lal (Bahraich) and Aligarh MLA Rajvir Singh (Hathrah).

The lone SP MLA who has been elected to the Lok Sabha is party heavyweight Azam Khan from Rampur. BSP MLA from Jabalpur, Ritesh Pandey, is now the MP from Ambedkar Nagar.
