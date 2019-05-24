SP Cancels Appointment of All TV Panellists After Party Fails to Make Impact in Lok Sabha Polls

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Friday sacked its panel of leaders who act as its spokespersons on television channels."The appointment of all party panellists has been cancelled on the directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav," SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.He said no channel should invite any of them for debates. The order follows the poor performance of the SP in the Lok Sabha elections.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)