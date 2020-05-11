SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Hospitalised Again in Lucknow after Stomach-related Ailment

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in the city on Sunday night after he complained of a stomach ache, just a day after he was discharged.

This is the second time in the past five days that the former UP chief minister had to be hospitalised. He was previously admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and was discharged on Saturday.

Mulayam is said to have undergone colonoscopy and is suffering from stomach-related issues.

"There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon are monitoring his health," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital told news agency IANS.

The leader's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said Mulayam's health was fine and sought people's prayers for his long life.

On Saturday, the SP patriarch had been discharged from a Lucknow hospital where he was admitted after he complained of stomach and urine-related ailments. Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary had said that the leader was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Wednesday and was discharged on Saturday afternoon.

(With inputs from IANS)