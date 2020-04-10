Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

5 Crore People Losing Jobs in 2 Weeks Worrying, Govt Should Ramp up Post-Lockdown Plan: Akhilesh Yadav

“The weavers in Varanasi are unable to buy food, medicines, etc as they don’t have any income due to the lockdown. The government should also announce a relief package for them,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 10, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
5 Crore People Losing Jobs in 2 Weeks Worrying, Govt Should Ramp up Post-Lockdown Plan: Akhilesh Yadav
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday the news of five crore people losing employment during the two weeks of lockdown was "worrying" and asked the government to step in and resolve the issue before people "began starving".

He asked the government to ensure the sufficient supply or food, medicine and employment after the lockdown to those who are affected.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic followed by the lockdown, more than 85% people in private sector and 95% people in organised sector are facing difficult times," Yadav said.

"The situation has become so severe that unemployment rate in India has exceeded 23% and it will increase further more. Workers and labourers working in various states have been forced to migrate to their villages in huge numbers.”

He said the government should take cognizance of the problems and prepare a roadmap to help the families of those affected by unemployment.

"Otherwise the situation could become catastrophic and many may starve as well," he added.

Yadav urged the government to make arrangements and ensure food, medicine and employment to affected people after the lockdown.

"The help of mere one or two thousand rupees per month for our youngsters is simply not enough,” he said.

He also raised the issues faced by about 4.3 lakh weaver families in Varanasi.

“The weavers in Varanasi are unable to buy food, medicines, etc as they don’t have any income due to the lockdown. The government should also announce a relief package for them,” he said.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The SP chief said his sole motive was to bring to the notice of the government the issues being faced by the people of the state.

"My party is not protesting just for the sake of it."

He said that while the entire country was united in the fight against coronavirus, the interests of the poor, labourers and weaker sections should not be ignored.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,152,323

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,604,718

    +1,066

  • Cured/Discharged

    356,660

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,735

    +42
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres