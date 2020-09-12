SP District Head Among Two Held for Trying to Grab Land of Dalit Woman in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: The district unit chief of the Samajwadi Party and his personal security guard have been arrested for allegedly attempting to grab the land of a Dalit woman, police said on Saturday. A statement issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police here said, "In a video, which went viral on the social media, complainant Gayatri Harijan has alleged that district unit chief of Samajwadi Party Chhavinath Yadav, his personal security person and others reached her residence with the intention to grab her land and beat up two youths of her family, injuring them severely.”

On a written complaint of Harijan, a case was registered against three persons, including the district unit chief of the Samajwadi Party and his personal security guard, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Yadav and his personal security person have been arrested. A hunt is on for the third accused person, police said. The matter pertains to Manikpur police station of Pratapgarh, they added. Circle Officer of Kunda has been asked to probe the matter, according to the statement.