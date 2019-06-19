SP Leader Abducted, Killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District
Some locals spotted his body lying in a pool of blood at the nearby Marimalla hills on Wednesday morning and informed the police.
Representational Image.
Bijapur: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was abducted and killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday. Santosh Punem, who was also a contractor, was abducted by ultras on late Tuesday evening from his construction site in Marimalla village where he had gone to supervise some road-related work, Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.
Some locals spotted his body lying in a pool of blood at the nearby Marimalla hills on Wednesday morning and informed the police. A team of security personnel rushed to the spot, located deep inside a forest which is 16 km away from the police station, he said.
The police were yet to return with the body, he said. Last year, Punem contested the state Assembly polls from Bijapur seat on the SP's ticket, he added.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Manager Paul Heyman
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
- Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now
- WATCH | Kapil Dev Recollects His Knock of 175 Against Zimbabwe
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s