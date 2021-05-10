SP Leader Azam Khan's Condition Deteriorates after Testing Positive for Covid-19, Shifted to ICU

The Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP, Azam Khan, had to be shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after his condition deteriorated. Azam Khan had to be shifted to Lucknow from Sitapur jail on Sunday for the Covid treatment.

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah was also shifted to Lucknow along with him, both father-son duo had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back. They were shifted on Sunday evening with a police team to Lucknow’s Medanta hospital.

As per information, Azam Khan’s oxygen requirement was about 10 litre per minute after which he was shifted to ICU. Earlier at the Sitapur jail, the oxygen level of Azam Khan had dropped to 90, after which Azam Khan had to be shifted to Lucknow in heavy security along with officials of the health department and administration.

Sources suggest that initially, Azam Khan was not ready to go to Lucknow, but after officers explained the situation, he agreed to it.

The Samajwadi Party veteran has been in the Sitapur jail for more than a year along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam after they surrendered at the Rampur court. Khan’s wife, however, had secured bail a few days back, but his son and Azam Khan both are still in jail.

The three have multiple cases lodged against them by the Yogi Adityanath government for their alleged connection to various incidents such as land grabbing, encroachment and others. The Samajwadi Party leader also has secured bail in most of the cases. His son also got bail in some of the cases lodged against him.

In 2019, a case was filed against them for making fake PAN card and passport by manipulating the documents of Abdullah. Despite repeated calls, Khan did not appear at the court for the case. Therefore, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, after which the three surrendered and were sent to the Rampur district jail. On February 27 last year, the trio were shifted to the Sitapur jail. In December 2020, Khan’s wife was granted bail.

