1-min read

SP Leader Drowns at Dam in UP While Trying to Dispose of Wife's Body after Killing Her: Police

Bharat Diwakar, a local Samajwadi Party leader, had killed his wife on Tuesday night and was taking the body in a boat which capsized in the dam's reservoir, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
SP Leader Drowns at Dam in UP While Trying to Dispose of Wife's Body after Killing Her: Police
Representative image.

Chitrakoot: A 42-year-old man drowned at Barua dam here when he was allegedly trying to dispose of the body of his wife, whom he had killed, officials said on Wednesday.

Bharat Diwakar, a local Samajwadi Party leader, had killed his wife on Tuesday night and was taking the body in a boat which capsized in the dam's reservoir, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal.

A boatman, Ram Sevak, informed police about the incident. Police is trying to recover the bodies.

