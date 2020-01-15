English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
SP Leader Drowns at Dam in UP While Trying to Dispose of Wife's Body after Killing Her: Police
Bharat Diwakar, a local Samajwadi Party leader, had killed his wife on Tuesday night and was taking the body in a boat which capsized in the dam's reservoir, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal.
Chitrakoot: A 42-year-old man drowned at Barua dam here when he was allegedly trying to dispose of the body of his wife, whom he had killed, officials said on Wednesday.
A boatman, Ram Sevak, informed police about the incident. Police is trying to recover the bodies.
