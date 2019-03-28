English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP Leader Makes Sexist Remarks Against Jaya Prada, Gets Rap from Akhilesh And NCW
The National Commission for Women said it strongly condemned "such irresponsible and disparaging views" from those holding responsible positions and asked the party's Sambhal district chief Firoz Khan to explain his comments.
A file photo of Jaya Prada.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday directed party workers not to make indecent comments against women after the National Commission for Women pulled up a party leader for allegedly making sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.
SP Sambhal district president Firoz Khan had allegedly said Jaya Prada would “enthrall the people of Rampur with her ‘ghungaroos’ and ‘thumkas’”.
In a short video clip, Khan is heard saying, “Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahaul chalega (Rampur’s evenings will turn colourful this election season),” seemingly referring to Jaya Prada, who recently joined the BJP.
Taking note, the NCW issued a notice to Khan and sought an explanation from him.
Following the incident, Yadav issued a statement saying, “The SP has always given priority to the honour of women and believed in equality of men and women. It has come to the notice of the party that the Sambhal district president made some statement which has created confusion.”
“No party worker should make indecent comments on women. The SP has always believed in respecting women,” he added.
Reacting to media reports on Khan’s comments, NCW under-secretary Barnali Shome said, “The remarks are not only sexist but also extremely offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards the dignity of women in general.”
The commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views from persons holding responsible positions, the notice to Khan said. “You are hereby requested to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on receipt of this letter,” it added.
Jaya Prada, who is a former Samajwadi Party MP, joined the BJP on Tuesday.
