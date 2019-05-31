SP Leader Shot Dead by Masked Men in UP

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
SP Leader Shot Dead by Masked Men in UP
According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants left only after they were sure that the victim had died.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party leader Lalji Yadav was shot dead by unidentified and masked killers who came on motorbikes and sped away after spraying the leader with bullets.
The incident took place on Friday in Udli village on the Shahganj-Jaunpur road when Lalji Yadav was going in his Scorpio to Jaunpur.
The Scorpio slowed down at the speed breaker when the assailants came from behind on three motorbikes and opened fire.
According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants left only after they were sure that the victim had died.
Lalji Yadav had several criminal cases registered against him. He worked as a contractor in the Akhilesh Yadav regime and took all plum contracts in the district.
Senior police officials reached the spot. The body of Lalji Yadav has been sent for post mortem.
SHO Ramesh Kumar Yadav said that the motive behind the crime could be established only after proper investigations.
This, incidentally, is the fourth attack against the workers of political parties since the Lok Sabha election results were declared on May 23.
A former village head in Amethi, who worked closely with BJP leader Smriti Irani during her Lok Sabha campaign, was shot dead on May 26. Amethi - a bastion of the Gandhi family for decades voted out the Congress President and Irani was elected.
Earlier, a Samajwadi leader and zila panchayat member, Vijay Yadav, was shot dead in Ghazipur.
On May 27, Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Kamlesh Balmiki was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bulandshahr district.
The incident took place on Friday in Udli village on the Shahganj-Jaunpur road when Lalji Yadav was going in his Scorpio to Jaunpur.
The Scorpio slowed down at the speed breaker when the assailants came from behind on three motorbikes and opened fire.
According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants left only after they were sure that the victim had died.
Lalji Yadav had several criminal cases registered against him. He worked as a contractor in the Akhilesh Yadav regime and took all plum contracts in the district.
Senior police officials reached the spot. The body of Lalji Yadav has been sent for post mortem.
SHO Ramesh Kumar Yadav said that the motive behind the crime could be established only after proper investigations.
This, incidentally, is the fourth attack against the workers of political parties since the Lok Sabha election results were declared on May 23.
A former village head in Amethi, who worked closely with BJP leader Smriti Irani during her Lok Sabha campaign, was shot dead on May 26. Amethi - a bastion of the Gandhi family for decades voted out the Congress President and Irani was elected.
Earlier, a Samajwadi leader and zila panchayat member, Vijay Yadav, was shot dead in Ghazipur.
On May 27, Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Kamlesh Balmiki was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bulandshahr district.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Extends Airspace Closure Along Indian Border Till June 15
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results